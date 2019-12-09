|
|
Tara Ann Wagner
Winter Park, FL - Tara Ann Wagner (nee Condon), 48 of Winter Park, Florida and formerly of Paterson, NJ passed on December 3, 2019. Tara is the beloved Wife of Edward H. Wagner and loving Mother of Edward W. Wagner (Eddie). She is survived by her parents, William Condon and Barbara Ann DeLorenzo (nee Wanamaker) and her Stepparents Pat Condon (nee Noseworthy), and Joseph DeLorenzo as well as many Aunts, Uncles and Cousins. Tara was born in Ridgewood, NJ, and lived in Paterson, then West Paterson, NJ before attending The University of Missoula in Montana. After graduating college, she settled in Winter Park, FL. Tara dedicated her life as an Autism Advocate for her son, Eddie, and also worked professionally as a Behavior Therapist, helping children with special needs for Santiago and Friends Family Center for Autism in Orlando, FL. Tara loved children, had an incredible sense of humor and always kept a smile on her face. She practiced gratitude daily and was a bright positive light throughout any adversity, including little Eddies own cancer battle at age 2. Tara was loved and cherished by her family, cousins and friends.
Visiting hours and funeral services from Kugler Community Home For Funerals 311 Fifth Street Saddle Brook, NJ (973) 478-2500. Visiting hours on Thursday December 12 from 4-8pm and funeral prayer services on Friday December 13 at 11:30am. Entombment to immediately follow in George Washington Memorial Park Cemetery Paramus, NJ. In lieu of flowers contributions can be made in Tara's name to Santiago and Friends Family Center for Autism, 8617 E.Colonial Drive Ste 1100, Orlando, Fla 32817.