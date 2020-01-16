Services
Service
Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020
1:00 PM
St. Paul Baptist Church
24 Aspen Place
Passaic, NJ
View Map
Send Flowers
Resources
More Obituaries for Taryn CarterWyche
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Taryn CarterWyche


1959 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Taryn CarterWyche Obituary
Taryn CarterWyche

Educator and liturgical dancer, Taryn Carterwyche lost a courageous battle with cancer. Taryn was born on September 5, 1959 to Deaconess Harriet Carter and the late Deacon James Carter. She spent her formative years engaged in church activities at St. Paul Baptist Church, Passaic, New Jersey, which was pastored by her grandfather, the Reverend Lucius Walker, for forty years. Taryn graduated from both Clarion State College and Montclair State College with degrees in speech pathology and audiology. She was an All-American track and field athlete at Hackensack High School and Clarion. Taryn was married to Michael Wyche and had three sons. Her husband, sons, granddaughter, siblings and a host of family and friends, will mourn her. Services will be held 1pm on Saturday, January 18 at St. Paul Baptist Church, 24 Aspen Place, Passaic.
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Taryn's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -