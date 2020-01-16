|
|
Taryn CarterWyche
Educator and liturgical dancer, Taryn Carterwyche lost a courageous battle with cancer. Taryn was born on September 5, 1959 to Deaconess Harriet Carter and the late Deacon James Carter. She spent her formative years engaged in church activities at St. Paul Baptist Church, Passaic, New Jersey, which was pastored by her grandfather, the Reverend Lucius Walker, for forty years. Taryn graduated from both Clarion State College and Montclair State College with degrees in speech pathology and audiology. She was an All-American track and field athlete at Hackensack High School and Clarion. Taryn was married to Michael Wyche and had three sons. Her husband, sons, granddaughter, siblings and a host of family and friends, will mourn her. Services will be held 1pm on Saturday, January 18 at St. Paul Baptist Church, 24 Aspen Place, Passaic.