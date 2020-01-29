|
|
Tasker L. Davis
Hackensack - Tasker L. Davis of Hackensack on January 16, 2020. Beloved father of Jacqueline Owens, and Sean G. Davis. Brother of Susan Eason, Jessie Mallory, Mearmon (Luna). Also survived by two grandchildren, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Memorial Services Saturday February 1, at 11 am at Mt. Olive Baptist Church 260 Central Avenue, Hackensack. Cremation at the convenience of the family. Arrangements by Earl I. Jones Funeral Home 305 First Street, Hackensack. Brent Smallwood Senior Director.