Ted Fischer
Ted Fischer

Wanaque - Ted Fischer, Wanaque, NJ passed away on November 30, 2020 after a long illness. He was surrounded by his loving family. He is survived by his wife Anita of 63 years, his daughter Sheryl and son in law Andy, son Joe and daughter in law Debi, grandchildren Jason, Laura, Drew, Abby and Alyssa, his sister Esther Rosen and brother in law Sheldon and cherished by many nieces and nephews.

He had a long career in the textile industry, was Sr. Marketing Manager for a Chinese chemical company, past president of the Elmwood Park Jewish Center, P.C. of Benjamin N. Cardozo Lodge Knights of Pythias., GV of the DOKK Lodge. Arrangements by Louis Suburban Chapel, Fair Lawn, NJ.




Published in The Record/Herald News from Dec. 1 to Dec. 2, 2020.
