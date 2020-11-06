1/
Terence A. Farrelly
Terence A. Farrelly

Butler - Terence A. Farrelly, age 80, of Butler, died Friday, November 6, 2020 surrounded by his loving family. Mr. Farrelly was born in the Bronx, NY, the son of the late Patrick and the late Della (Barry) Farrelly. He served in the Coast Guard during Korean war, loved hunting and animals. Terence worked at Madison Square Garden for over 38 years as a Electrical Foreman Local Union #3 before his retirement. He is survived by his devoted wife of 54 loving years, Kathleen(Healy) Farrelly, his beloved children, Michael and wife Jennifer, Christine Farrelly and Laura Farrelly, his loving sister, Patricia Zacchilli and husband Michael and his two cherished grandchildren, David Joseph and Maggie Kathleen. Viewing hours will be Sunday, Nov. 8th, 2020, from 2:00pm to 6:00pm at The Morrison Funeral Home, 86 Bartholdi Avenue, Butler, NJ. A Mass will be offered on Monday 11am at St. Anthony RC Church, Butler, NJ. The final disposition will be private. www.themorrisonfuneralhome.com




Published in The Record/Herald News from Nov. 6 to Nov. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
8
Viewing
02:00 - 06:00 PM
The Morrison Funeral Home - Butler
NOV
9
Funeral Mass
11:00 AM
St. Anthony RC Church
