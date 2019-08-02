|
|
Teresa A. Blasco
Cresskill - Teresa A. Blasco, a longtime resident of Cresskill, passed away peacefully on July 31, 2019 at the age of 98. Teresa married the love of her life, Salvatore Blasco, in 1942. They had one daughter, Elaine. Being a mother, a grandmother, and eventually, a great- grandmother brought her immeasurable joy that she shared with her large circle of friends. An active member of the Cresskill Women's Club, she volunteered for many years at the gift shop associated with the Franciscan Sisters' Convent in Tenafly.
She was greeted in heaven by her husband Salvatore, who passed away in 1991. Survived by her beloved daughter, Elaine Bronner, and her husband, Jack. Cherished grandmother of Matthew, his wife, Lisa, and Carin and her husband, Craig; great-grandmother of Benjamin, Jack, Nicholas, and Ainslie. She will truly be missed by all who had the pleasure of knowing her.
Friends and family will be welcomed at the William G. Basralian Funeral Home, 559 Kinderkamack Road in Oradell on Sunday, August 4th from 2-5PM. Funeral services will be on Monday, August 5th at 11AM at St. Elizabeth's R.C. Church, 700 Wyckoff Avenue in Wyckoff, all asked to meet at church. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations made to the Cresskill Women's Club, P.O. Box 81, Cresskill, NJ 07626.