Teresa Alice Anastasio
Moonachie - Teresa Alice Anastasio, (nee Tucci) of Moonachie, passed away on Tuesday, April 21, 2020.
Teresa was born in Hackensack and lived her entire life in Moonachie, where she was a real estate agent for over 30 years. She was a dear friend to so many and was very involved in her community and local school districts; especially known as a class mom for all her children. Teresa is predeceased by her loving parents, John and Alice Tucci, and son, Thomas Anastasio II. Our beloved is survived by her husband Thomas Anastasio, her children: Justin Anastasio, Kenneth J. DeFranco, Jr. and wife Lauren DeFranco, Christine Trentacost and husband Brian Trentacost, John Anastasio and fiancé Samantha Huebscher and Nicholas Anastasio as well as her 2 granddaughters, Liliana Grace DeFranco and Serafina Aleece Trentacost. Teresa is also survived by her three brothers and sister-in-law's; John and Barbara Tucci, Jr., Thomas and Lois Tucci, and Kenneth and Beth Tucci. Teresa was blessed with over 30 nieces, nephews, and great nieces and nephews; she held a very special bond with each of them.During this difficult time, there will be restrictions on viewing services, which are being held on Sunday, April 26th, at Kohler Funeral Home 280 Hackensack St. Wood-Ridge, NJ. A viewing from 3-5PM on Sunday will be held for the immediate family and an evening viewing from 7-9PM will be held but restricted to friends upon special request. Based on current laws and regulations, a very limited number of individuals, no more than 10 at a time, will be allowed entry into the funeral home. Masks will be required, and social distancing measures will be in effect. The family is understanding of how difficult the circumstances are and appreciate all forms of support that are being received. Our sincerest hope is that in the future, once bans are lifted, we can celebrate her life with a memorial service, funeral mass and repast.In lieu of flowers, Teresa's family invites you to consider donating to the Moonachie Scholarship Fund, in her memory. Checks should be made payable to the Moonachie Scholarship Fund, indicated in the memo should also include "In memory of Teresa Alice Anastasio"; mailed directly to the Borough of Moonachie located at 70 Moonachie Road, Moonachie, N.J. 07074.