Teresa Andrusko
Basking Ridge - Andrusko, Teresa (Helhoski), 92, of Basking Ridge. Passed away on September 24, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Emil Andrusko. Loving Aunt to many nieces & nephews.
Mrs. Andrusko was born in Goshen, NY and lived in Clifton before moving to Basking Ridge, She was a former parishioner of St. Clare RC Church in Clifton.
She was Head Teller at the Passaic Park branch of Valley National Bank where she worked for 25 years.
Funeral from the Marrocco Memorial Chapel 470 Colfax Avenue Clifton on Saturday at 10:30 AM. Entombment East Ridgelawn Cemetery, Visiting Saturday 9:30- 10:30 AM. www.marroccos.com