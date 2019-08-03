Services
Teresa Borcz


1930 - 2019
Teresa Borcz Obituary
Teresa Borcz

East Rutherford - Teresa Borcz of East Rutherford, entered eternal life, on Fri, July 26th, she was 89. Teresa was born in Krynka, Poland on June 19, 1930, to Leopold and Stanislawa (Kedziora) Chrusciel. Teresa was married to her beloved husband Michal Borcz on Sept 14th, 1957 in Poland. She came to the US in Sept of 1964, first living in Wallington and moving to East Rutherford in 1976. She had worked at Rosario Sportswear on 8th Street in Passaic as a sewing machine operator. Teresa was a devoted parishioner of The Most Sacred Heart of Jesus Church in Wallington since 1964. She could often be found working in her garden, sewing or cooking. She is survived by her beloved husband Michal, her devoted daughter and best friend Bozena, and her dear sister Krystyna. Teresa was predeceased by her siblings Jadwiga, Loakadia, Czeslaw and Jozef. Visiting Mon, Aug 5th, 2-4 & 7-9 pm, Warner-Wozniak Funeral Service, 80 Midland Ave. Wallington, NJ. A funeral Mass will be celebrated 11am, August 6th, at The Most Sacred Heart of Jesus Church, 127 Paterson Avenue, Wallington. Teresa will be buried in Cmentarz Komunalny w. Chojnowie, Poland. www.WarnerAndWozniak.com
