Teresa Carlucci
With deepest sorrow, we announce the passing of Teresa Carlucci, age 92, of Ridgefield NJ our beloved Mother, Grandmother, Sister, Aunt and friend to many. Born in Bari Italy, Teresa immigrated to the United States with her family in 1948 and was a resident of Ridgefield for more than 65 years. Teresa was a faithful parishioner of St. Matthew's Church and was a vital part of many Ridgefield community organizations throughout her lifetime. Teresa was a legendary cook and shared her love of food with many. All that knew her loved her.
Teresa is survived by her three children Michael (Amy) Carlucci, Thomas (Donna) Carlucci, Carol (Nilo) Carlucci-Regardiz, Son-in-Law James Wilson, her cherished grandchildren Christina, Joshua, Matthew, Benjamin, Emily, Samuel her loving sisters Sunday Blum, Jenny Lillienthal and Sister-in-Law Yolanda Sciacovelli, as well as many nieces and nephews.
Teresa is predeceased by her husband Thomas and loving daughter Christina Carlucci-Wilson.
Due to Covid-19 restrictions, the family will be holding a private service and will plan a future celebration of Teresa's wonderful life when group activities are deemed safe.
In lieu of flowers or gifts, memorial donations may be made in Teresa's name to either the Ridgefield Public Library or the American Heart Association
.