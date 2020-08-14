Or Copy this URL to Share

Belleville - Teresa J Inaugurato, 90, wife of late Jerry Inaugurato of Belleville New Jersey passed away peacefully at home. Teresa was a lifelong resident of Belleville. She is survived by her two loving children Susan Fujii of Rutherford, NJ and Gerard Inaugurato of Florida formerly of Edison NJ. Two loving grandchildren Gina Fujii and Kristen Inaugurato. One Loving daughter-in-law Diane Inaugurato and nephew Edward Albanese.









