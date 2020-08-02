Teresa M. Patterson
Charlottesville, Virginia - Teresa M. Patterson passed away on Tuesday, July 28, 202 in Charlottesville, Virginia at the age of 89. Born in Roscommon, Ireland she emigrated to the U.S. in 1955 settling in Wyckoff before moving to Paramus. She was also a resident of Waldwick and Midland Park. Teresa was a homemaker and a member of The Wyckoff Assembly of God. In 1986, Teresa and her late husband, John A. Patterson (2016), retired to Fort Mill, S.C. She moved to Charlottesville, Virginia in 2018. Teresa is survived by her son Edward W. Patterson, his wife Debra; three grandchildren: Kelly, Daniel, his wife Jessica and Jeffrey; a sister Sister Kathleen Mullen and many nieces and nephews who live in Ireland and the U.S. She is predeceased by her daughter Sally Patterson and brother Eddie Mullen. Contributions in Teresa's memory may be made to the Lighthouse Pregnancy Resource Center, 2025 Hamburg Turnpike, Suite L, Wayne, NJ 07470 (lighthouseprc.org
) Arrangements are under the care of the Vander Plaat Funeral Home of Wyckoff.