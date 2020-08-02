1/1
Teresa M. Patterson
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Teresa's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Teresa M. Patterson

Charlottesville, Virginia - Teresa M. Patterson passed away on Tuesday, July 28, 202 in Charlottesville, Virginia at the age of 89. Born in Roscommon, Ireland she emigrated to the U.S. in 1955 settling in Wyckoff before moving to Paramus. She was also a resident of Waldwick and Midland Park. Teresa was a homemaker and a member of The Wyckoff Assembly of God. In 1986, Teresa and her late husband, John A. Patterson (2016), retired to Fort Mill, S.C. She moved to Charlottesville, Virginia in 2018. Teresa is survived by her son Edward W. Patterson, his wife Debra; three grandchildren: Kelly, Daniel, his wife Jessica and Jeffrey; a sister Sister Kathleen Mullen and many nieces and nephews who live in Ireland and the U.S. She is predeceased by her daughter Sally Patterson and brother Eddie Mullen. Contributions in Teresa's memory may be made to the Lighthouse Pregnancy Resource Center, 2025 Hamburg Turnpike, Suite L, Wayne, NJ 07470 (lighthouseprc.org) Arrangements are under the care of the Vander Plaat Funeral Home of Wyckoff.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Record/Herald News from Aug. 2 to Aug. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Vander Plaat Funeral Home
257 Godwin Avenue
Wyckoff, NJ 07481
(201) 891-3400
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Vander Plaat Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved