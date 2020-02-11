Services
Festa Memorial Funeral Home
111 Union Blvd.
Totowa , NJ 07512
(973) 790-8686
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Festa Memorial Funeral Home
111 Union Blvd.
Totowa , NJ 07512
Funeral
Friday, Feb. 14, 2020
10:30 AM
Festa Memorial Funeral Home
111 Union Blvd.
Totowa , NJ 07512
Funeral Mass
Friday, Feb. 14, 2020
11:00 AM
Our Lady of the Valley R.C. Church
Wayne, NJ
Teresa (DeRisi) Maher

Teresa (DeRisi) Maher Obituary
Maher, Teresa (nee DeRisi), age 98 of Wayne at rest in West Milford on February 10, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Mason Maher (1975). Loving mother of Mason Maher, Jr. of Little Falls, Cynthia McDermott and her husband William of Toms River, Ronald Maher of Sussex, Ricardo Maher and his wife Donna of Greenville, NY and Donna Schneider and her husband Robert of Vernon. Dear sister of Esther Brigliadoro of Wayne, Mary VanSeeters of Wayne and the late Frederick DeRisi and the late Nicholas DeRisi. Also survived by twelve grandchildren, twelve great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. Born in New Britain, CT, she lived in Paterson, before moving to Wayne. She was a Saleswoman for Meyer Brothers, Wayne for ten years before retiring in 1988. She was an active parishioner of Our Lady of the Valley R.C. Church, Wayne. Relatives and friends are invited to attend the funeral from the Festa Memorial Funeral Home, 111 Union Blvd, Totowa, on Friday at 10:30 AM. Funeral Mass to follow at Our Lady of the Valley R.C. Church, Wayne at 11:00 AM. Cremation is private at the request of the family. Friends may visit Thursday 4:00 - 8:00 PM. In lieu of flowers, donations to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 would be appreciated. For more information, go to

www.festamemorial.com
- ADVERTISEMENT -