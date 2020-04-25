|
Teresa (nee Santonastaso) Payne
Woodland Park - Payne, Teresa (nee Santonastaso), age 86 of Woodland Park at rest in Wayne on April 24, 2020. Loving mother of Kathleen Redner and her husband Ronald of Vernon, Patricia Payne of Woodland Park, Steven Payne of Sparta, Linda Eirekat and her husband Nick of Woodland Park and Jack Payne and his wife Mildred of Totowa. Sister of the late John Santonastaso. Also survived by ten grandchildren and six great-grandchild. Born in Paterson, she lived in Paterson and Totowa, before moving to Woodland Park. She was a LPN for St. Joseph's Hospital, Paterson for twenty-five years before retiring. Out of respect and concern for public health and safety and the current mandate for social distancing, all funeral services will be private. Festa Memorial Funeral Home, 111 Union Blvd., Totowa is in charge of arrangements. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the American Diabetes Association, PO BOX 11454, Alexandria, VA 22312 would be appreciated. For more information, go to www.festamemorial.com.