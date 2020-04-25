Services
Festa Memorial Funeral Home
111 Union Blvd.
Totowa , NJ 07512
(973) 790-8686
Resources
More Obituaries for Teresa Payne
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Teresa (Santonastaso) Payne

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Teresa (Santonastaso) Payne Obituary
Teresa (nee Santonastaso) Payne

Woodland Park - Payne, Teresa (nee Santonastaso), age 86 of Woodland Park at rest in Wayne on April 24, 2020. Loving mother of Kathleen Redner and her husband Ronald of Vernon, Patricia Payne of Woodland Park, Steven Payne of Sparta, Linda Eirekat and her husband Nick of Woodland Park and Jack Payne and his wife Mildred of Totowa. Sister of the late John Santonastaso. Also survived by ten grandchildren and six great-grandchild. Born in Paterson, she lived in Paterson and Totowa, before moving to Woodland Park. She was a LPN for St. Joseph's Hospital, Paterson for twenty-five years before retiring. Out of respect and concern for public health and safety and the current mandate for social distancing, all funeral services will be private. Festa Memorial Funeral Home, 111 Union Blvd., Totowa is in charge of arrangements. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the American Diabetes Association, PO BOX 11454, Alexandria, VA 22312 would be appreciated. For more information, go to www.festamemorial.com.
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Teresa's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -