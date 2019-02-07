Services
Vainieri Funeral Home
5923 Kennedy Blvd
North Bergen, NJ 07047
(201) 868-6555
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Vainieri Funeral Home
5923 Kennedy Blvd
North Bergen, NJ 07047
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019
11:00 AM
Vainieri Funeral Home
5923 Kennedy Blvd
North Bergen, NJ 07047
Teresina Albarella Obituary
Teresina Albarella

North Bergen - Teresina Albarella (nee Falco ) 79, of North Bergen NJ passed away on Monday February 4, 2019. Born in Paolisi Italy she was a retired seamstress for Evan Picone in North Bergen. Beloved wife of the late Francesco Albarella. Devoted mother of Luigi Albarella and his wife Dina and the late Domenico Albarella and mother in law of Lisa Albarella. Loving grandmother of Ariana, Domenico, Francesco and Isabella. Visitation on Saturday at 10am with a funeral service at 11 am at the VAINIERI FUNERAL HOME 5923 Kennedy Blvd North Bergen. Entombment to follow at the Fairview Mausoleum. www.vainierifuneralhome.com
