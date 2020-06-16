Terraccino Margherita
Terraccino Margherita (Nee Longo), of Five Star Premier Residences of Teaneck, formally of Palisade Park, passed away peacefully on Thursday, June 11, 2020 at the age of 94 years. Thank you to the staff and friends at Five Star for making her time there so special. She worked as a Bookkeeping Supervisor for Scholastic Magazine in New York and followed them to Englewood Cliffs where she retired after 45 years of service. She then took on a second career as an Executive Assistant at Discount Safe of Palisade Park for 25 years until the age of 89. Beloved wife of the late Salvatore Terraccino (1997). Dearest sister of the late Gaetana Basso. Loving aunt of Constance Ponticello and her husband Carl and Frank Basso and his wife Jeannie. Great aunt of Joseph Terraccino and his wife Mary. Margherita is also survived by four generations of nieces and nephews. She also leaves behind her extended family Mark Roberts and his wife Beverly. She will be dearly missed by her countless friends that she regularly kept in contact with through daily phone calls, visits, and cards. Burial will be private. Funeral arrangements by G. Thomas Gentile Funeral Service, 397 Union Street, Hackensack, NJ. To send condolences, or for further information visit www.gentilefuneralservices.com.
Published in The Record/Herald News from Jun. 16 to Jun. 17, 2020.