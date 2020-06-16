Terraccino Margherita
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Terraccino's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Terraccino Margherita

Terraccino Margherita (Nee Longo), of Five Star Premier Residences of Teaneck, formally of Palisade Park, passed away peacefully on Thursday, June 11, 2020 at the age of 94 years. Thank you to the staff and friends at Five Star for making her time there so special. She worked as a Bookkeeping Supervisor for Scholastic Magazine in New York and followed them to Englewood Cliffs where she retired after 45 years of service. She then took on a second career as an Executive Assistant at Discount Safe of Palisade Park for 25 years until the age of 89. Beloved wife of the late Salvatore Terraccino (1997). Dearest sister of the late Gaetana Basso. Loving aunt of Constance Ponticello and her husband Carl and Frank Basso and his wife Jeannie. Great aunt of Joseph Terraccino and his wife Mary. Margherita is also survived by four generations of nieces and nephews. She also leaves behind her extended family Mark Roberts and his wife Beverly. She will be dearly missed by her countless friends that she regularly kept in contact with through daily phone calls, visits, and cards. Burial will be private. Funeral arrangements by G. Thomas Gentile Funeral Service, 397 Union Street, Hackensack, NJ. To send condolences, or for further information visit www.gentilefuneralservices.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Record/Herald News from Jun. 16 to Jun. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
G. Thomas Gentile Funeral Service
397 Union Street
Hackensack, NJ 07601
(201) 487-1010
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved