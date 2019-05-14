|
Terrence T. Mulligan
Englewood - Terrence T. Mulligan of Englewood formerly Bergenfield passed away on May 10, 2019. Beloved father of Tina and Jennifer. Dear brother of Dennis, Glenn, Maureen, James, Michael, the late Kevin and Patricia. Cherished grandfather of Dantae Simmons. Visiting Friday 5-9 PM at Riewerts Memorial Home, 187 So. Washington Ave. Bergenfield. All will gather on Saturday May 18 at St. Cecilia's RC Church 55 W. Demarest Ave. Englewood, at 10:45 AM for the Memorial Mass at 11 AM. Send a lasting condolence at riewertsmemorialhome.com