Terri Ann Coffel
Delaware - On Friday February 14, 2020 Terri Ann Coffel, loving wife and mother of two children, passed away at the age of 60. Terri was born on July 2, 1959 in New York City, to Paul and Doris Schachter. After graduating from Queen College she became a CPA, and for more than 30 years worked as a Partner in New York for MKBN, which then merged with Citrin Cooperman. On August 13, 1988, Terri married Jesse Coffel. They raised two children together, Michael and Sarah.
Terri had a passion for working with people. She excelled as an accountant not only because of her intelligence, but her patience and ability to listen. Over the years, Terri dedicated time to her clients and colleagues, passing on knowledge that would help them grow. She led Citrin Cooperman's Women's Entrepreneurship & Leaders program, which pushed to advance the business development skills of women in the firm. When she wasn't in New York, Terri would spend time at her home in Northern New Jersey with her family. She loved sitting on her screened-in-porch every Sunday with her dog, Sam, and a cup of coffee. Terri will be remembered for her compassion, infectious laugh and wisdom.
Terri is survived by her husband Jesse, her children, Michael and Sarah, and her brother, Steve.
Services will be held Sunday 12 Noon at the Beth Haverim Shir Shalom, 280 Ramapo Valley Rd., Mahwah, NJ. Interment United Hebrew Cemetery, Staten Island, NY
Arrangements by Calhoun-Mania Funeral Home, Rutherford, NJ.
