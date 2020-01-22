|
Thaddeus F. Rebain
Manchester - Thaddeus F. Rebain, 89, of Manchester, NJ, passed away on Monday January 20, 2020, at AristaCare at Manchester. Ted was born in Detroit, MI to Thaddeus Rebain and Lucille Falkowski. Ted was the beloved husband of Joan M. Rebain (Janeski) for 68 years. He was the devoted father to Susan Neithardt and her husband William, Michelle Rebain, Michael Rebain, and Patrick Rebain and his wife Donna, grandfather of Kristin, Carrie and Daniel and great grandfather of Katie, Ryan, Jack, Henry, Callum and Will. Ted, the oldest of the family, was the brother of Raymond Rebain, Alice Sheehan, the late Adrienne Rebain, the late Fr. Daniel Rebain, Norbert Rebain and Ralph Rebain.
Ted, Joan and family moved from Detroit to Manchester, CT, in 1959, then resided in Montvale, NJ, for 40 years before retiring to Manchester, NJ, in 2003. Ted was a US Naval Reserve Veteran. He had worked as a regional sales manager for Brunswick Bowling and Nationwide Bowling for many years before retirement. After retirement, Ted enjoyed playing golf while living in the Renaissance, taking casino trips to Atlantic City, as well as enjoying his lottery scratch offs. Ted was also very proud to be an usher at Saint John's RC Church in Lakehurst, NJ
A Memorial Mass will be held at Saint John's RC Church, 619 Chestnut Street, Lakehurst, NJ 08733, on Monday January 27, 2020 at 10 am. Interment with Military Honors to follow at the Brig. Gen. W. C. Doyle Veteran Memorial Cemetery, 350 Provinceline Road, Wrightstown, NJ 08562.