Thaddeus (Ted) Wasek
The Villages, FL - Thaddeus (Ted) Wasek, 70 of The Villages, FL lost his 7 year battle with cancer on June 18, 2019. Ted was born to Margaret and Thaddeus Wasek Sr. and grew up in Garfield, NJ. After graduation from Garfield HS he worked at Bendix corporation before entering the Army and serving in Vietnam in 1968. Ted ran Tadson Stamps and Coins at the Bergen Mall for 22 years along with his parents. He purchased the Captain's Quarters a local favorite pub in 1974 where he made many lifelong friends. In 1986 he joined REMAX Realtors and was a top producer for many years until retirement and relocation to Florida. Ted enjoyed trout fishing and family gatherings in the Pocono mountains.
Ted is survived by his spouse, Pat Boback Wasek, son Jason and wife Tennille of Little Falls, NJ son Scott Adair of Oakland, NJ, daughter Kristie Svetics and husband, Joseph of Clermont, FL, sister, Margery Mikulin and husband Joseph and nephew Douglas Mikulin. He also leaves behind five grandchildren and faithful friend who never left his side, Amos.