THANK YOU

The family of late

Nicola "Mario" Palmieri

Wish to extend a sincere thank you to all who took the time to pay their respects to a great man. The flowers, mass cards, donations to Masonic Charities, and the warmth shown, are beyond words. We wish to thank Euclid Lodge #136 for the Masonic Service, as well as the Tilden Chapter #59 for the Eastern Star service; VFW Post #337 for the beautiful Bible and Fr. Peter from Our Lady of Grace Church, Fairview NJ. Also, thanks to the Cliffside Park & Fairview Police Departments for escorting our family during this difficult time. And a blessed thank you to McCorry Funeral Home for being so kind-showing us how much they cared.

Bless you all.
