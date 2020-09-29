1/
Thelma Aronowitz Peres
Thelma Aronowitz Peres

Thelma Aronowitz Peres, 97 years young, was a proud lifelong resident of Paterson until moving to Teaneck two years ago, passed away on Yom Kippur, September 28, 2020.

Daughter of the late Isadore and Sophie (Pollock) Aronowitz and pre-deceased by her dear siblings, Claire Schlomowitz, Jeanette Rosenfeld, and Marvin Aronowitz.

Loving wife of 50 years of the late Leonard Peres, she was the devoted mother of Marna (Roger) Simon, Eileen (David) Levitt, Andrea (Mark) Zettler and Roberta Farber, 11 grandchildren and 23 great-grandchildren.

A 1940 graduate of Eastside High School, Thelma was an active volunteer and life member of Paterson Hadassah. She was also a life member of the Ladies Auxiliary of the Daughters of Miriam, the Sisterhood of Temple Emanuel of North Jersey and a member of Temple Beth El of Hackensack.

Due to COVID restrictions, the service will be limited to immediate family. Internment will be at the Ozekower Cemetery, Saddle Brook, NJ.

Live streaming will be available on louissuburbanchapel.com.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Paramus-Bat Sheva Hadassah or www.Hadassah.org. Arrangements by Louis Suburban Chapel, Fair Lawn, NJ.




Published in The Record/Herald News from Sep. 29 to Sep. 30, 2020.
