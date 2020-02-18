Resources
Thelma J. Allan Obituary
Cresskill - Thelma J. Allan, age 98, of Cresskill, NJ, died on February 10, 2020. She was predeceased by her parents, Oliver G. Haywood and A. Olive Haywood. Two brothers, Oliver G. Haywood Jr., Harry H. Haywood and a sister, Verna Coe Rissell. She is survived by many nieces and nephews. She was a parishioner of St. Elizabeth's Episcopal Church in Ridgewood, a seventy year member of Lincoln Chapter #95 of the Order of the Eastern Star in Caldwell, NJ. She was a member of the Oakland Branch of the Valley Hospital Auxiliary. Donations in her memory may be made to the . Services to be private.
