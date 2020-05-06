Thelma Large
River Vale - Thelma "Mickey" M. Large, nee McAteer, passed away on May 4th. She was 93 years old. Thelma was born on April 4, 1927 in Paterson, NJ; the daughter of Samuel and Edith (VanWay) McAteer. The Great Depression left its mark on her family. As they struggled to make ends meet, her mother suffered a severe stroke. The rest of the family had to continue working so Thelma, a teenager, became the sole caregiver for her mother who required daily rehabilitation. She ultimately joined the war effort by working at a plant that manufactured parts used for aircraft gunsights. Through it all she maintained a zest for life and fondly remembered her days roller skating and dancing to the records of the Big Band Era. She married the love of her life, Robert, on March 16, 1946. They moved to River Vale, NJ in 1950 where they happily lived together until Bob's death in 2008. She was the typical 50s stay-at-home Mom who loved to cook, bake, and tend to her flower garden, especially her prized roses. But, nothing could put a smile on her face faster than a puppy, especially cocker spaniels. She did not seek outside employment until her children were grown and out of the house. She worked at Gardner's Florist in Westwood, NJ and later at the River Flower Shop. Thelma is predeceased by her parents, husband, two sisters; Evelyn Klempp and Mildred Elvin, and her grandson, Dave Buschow. She is survived by her son, Robert Large and wife Janette, her daughter, Pat Mastalli and husband Fred, her grandchildren Chris Large, Mike Large, Cori Seferian, and Rob Buschow, and six great-grandchildren, Abigail, Dan, Mason, Juliette Large and Cayla and Tyler Seferian. They will greatly miss their sweet GG.
A celebration of Thelma's life will be held at Becker Funeral Home in Westwood, NJ at a future date. Donations in her memory to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 , www.stjude.org will be greatly appreciated.
Becker-funeralhome.com
Published in The Record/Herald News from May 6 to May 7, 2020.