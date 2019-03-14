|
|
Thelma Louise Jones
Teaneck - Thelma Louise Jones was born at home on June 27, 1931 in Boston Massachusetts. "Louise" earned a BA in education at Boston Teacher's College in 1953, an MA from Boston University in 1955 and a Fellow in Special Education from Teacher's College, Columbia University in 1971.
In 1956 she married the love of her life James A. "Jimmy" Jones, and together they raised four children in Teaneck, NJ. Louise was a teacher in the New York City public school system until she retired 1996. In 2001, at the age of 70, she became a student at the School of Law at Hofstra University and graduated three years later.
Louise joined her beloved Jimmy on January 11, 2019. She was predeceased by her brothers Rev. James E. F. Lawrence and Thomas Reid Lawrence and by her grandson Christopher A. Smith. She is survived by her children Karen Williams, Lawrence Jones, Gail Smith, Bruce Jones, her grandchildren Dorian Smith, Brittany Giles-Jones, Steven Williams, and a host of relatives.
A Memorial Service has been scheduled for Saturday, March 16, 2019, 11am, at the Presbyterian Church of Teaneck located at 1 Church Street. In lieu of flowers the family asks that you send donations to:
The Christopher Aaron Smith Memorial Scholarship Fund University of New Haven, Office of Development, 300 Boston Post Road, West Haven, CT 06516.