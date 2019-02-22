|
Theodora Abdinoor
Riverdale - Theodora "Teddy" Abdinoor (nee Azzati), of Riverdale, NJ, formerly of Totowa, NJ and Las Vegas, Nevada, 73, passed away on February 21, 2019, surrounded by her loved ones. Teddy was born in Paterson, NJ on May 16, 1945 the second daughter to Henry and Marie Azzati (nee Lentino), both deceased. Teddy was a true legend as the manager at the Golden Star Diner for several years before working at other northern New Jersey diners prior to relocating to Las Vegas, Nevada in 2001. She was the beloved wife of the late Richard T. Abdinoor (1980) and the loving mother of Lisa Abdinoor and her husband Jim Walsh, of Riverdale, NJ; daughter Lori Abdinoor; and son Rich Abdinoor and his wife Jennifer of Edgewater, Maryland. She was also survived by her grandchildren Marissa and Rocco Abdinoor and her furgrandbabies Tiki, Cinnamon, Jeter, Ginger and Ollie. She was predeceased by her sister Lois Waldbaum. Teddy found such great pleasure in spending time with her grandchildren. While living in Las Vegas, her happy times were spent sitting in front of a slot machine with a cigarette and playing bingo. She enjoyed traveling, entertaining, cooking and was an avid Jets fan. The family wishes to thank The Renaissance of Lincoln Park and Compassionate Care Hospice and all of Teddy's friends who comforted her through her journey. She is now on a journey she knows, in her words "is a journey she must take alone. Sorry girls." Friends have become family, family to which we treasure. Visitation will be on Saturday, February 23rd, from 4-8pm at Santangelo Funeral Home, 635 McBride Ave., Woodland Park. A funeral service will begin on Sunday at 10:00am at Santangelo Funeral Home. Guests may arrive after 9am. Cremation will be private by the request of the family. In lieu of flowers, the family asks for memorial donations to St. Jude's Children Hospital. More at www.santangelofuneral.com.