Theodore A. Galinus
Theodore A. Galinus

Wanaque - Galinus, Theodore A. age 66 of Wanaque passed away on Wednesday November 4, 2020.

He was born in West Milford, lived in West Milford before moving to Wanaque thirty-seven years ago. Ted was the Co-Owner of Ski Barn. Beloved husband of Linda (Fallon) Galinus, loving father of John Galinus and his wife Alexa and Jennifer Galinus both of West Milford. Dear brother of Frank Galinus of West Milford, Jean Babcock of New York State, Ann Galinus of Arizona. Predeceased by brother John J. Galinus, and sisters Judy Boswell and Patricia Bailey. Loving grandfather of Aubrey and John Jr. Visiting Friday 3pm to 7pm and Funeral Service Saturday 10 AM at the D'Agostino Funeral Home 881 Ringwood Avenue, Haskell




Published in The Record/Herald News from Nov. 4 to Nov. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
