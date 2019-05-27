Services
St Anthony's Rc Church
276 Diamond Bridge Ave
Hawthorne, NJ 07506
Visitation
Saturday, Jun. 1, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Anthony's Roman Catholic Church
Hawthorne, NJ
Memorial service
Saturday, Jun. 1, 2019
11:30 AM
St. Anthony's RC Church
Hawthorne, NJ
Hawthorne - Theodore Bogusta, 87, passed away on May 9th. Born in Mayfield, PA, son of the late John & Anna (Zarnowski) Bogusta.

Ted had a long, successful career as a Certified Kitchen Designer. He served in the USAF as a Staff Sgt during the Korean War and was a recipient of a Nat'l Defense Service Medal.

Survivors include his wife Sonya (Moskosky), children, and grandchildren.

Visitation is Sat, June 1st at St. Anthony's RC Church, Hawthorne, NJ at 10:30am, followed by a memorial service at 11:30am.
