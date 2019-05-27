|
|
Theodore Bogusta
Hawthorne - Theodore Bogusta, 87, passed away on May 9th. Born in Mayfield, PA, son of the late John & Anna (Zarnowski) Bogusta.
Ted had a long, successful career as a Certified Kitchen Designer. He served in the USAF as a Staff Sgt during the Korean War and was a recipient of a Nat'l Defense Service Medal.
Survivors include his wife Sonya (Moskosky), children, and grandchildren.
Visitation is Sat, June 1st at St. Anthony's RC Church, Hawthorne, NJ at 10:30am, followed by a memorial service at 11:30am.