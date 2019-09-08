|
Theodore C. Stagg
Elmwood Park - Theodore C. Stagg, 76, of Elmwood Park, died on Friday September 6, 2019. Born in Passaic, he's been a resident of Elmwood Park for the past 55 years. He worked for the United States Postal Service in Jersey City for over 25 years.
He was a United States Air Force Veteran & a member of the Elmwood Park Volunteer Fire Department Company 3.
Beloved husband of Casimira (nee Swiderski), loving father of Kimberly Gatto, her husband Robert, proud grandfather of Kristina & Robert.
Funeral Tuesday 9:00 a.m. from the Patrick J. Conte Funeral Home, Inc., 274 Market Street, Elmwood Park. Funeral Mass 10:00 a.m. St. Leo's R.C. Church, Elmwood Park. Interment St. Michael's Cemetery, South Hackensack. Visiting Monday 5:00 to 8:30 p.m.
