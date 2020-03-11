|
|
Theodore "Ted" F. Spock, Jr.
Wayne - age 74, of Wayne passed away on Monday, March 9, 2020. Ted was born in New York City on 12/31/45. He spent his younger years in the Highbridge section of the Bronx N.Y. He graduated from Rice High School, Bronx Community College, Fordham University and Pace University Graduate School of Business - all in New York City. Ted held tax management positions at AEP, Western Union and United Artists before working for The Commonwealth of Massachusetts Department of Revenue as an Auditor until his retirement in 2011. Ted was an avid Eagles and Mets fan as well as a lifetime Jets fan dating back to their beginning and proudly (or sometimes not so proudly) displayed a big Jets tattoo on his arm. He loved to travel- especially to tropical destinations. One of his favorite trips was to the Dominican Republic 19 years ago where he married his wife Carol on Valentine's Day and celebrated along with 25 friends & family members. He enjoyed a good cigar, great food (especially pizza and Chinese food), loved the beach, sitting by the pool listening to the radio, reading the newspaper, and spending time outdoors. He also enjoyed spending time with friends at the Valley Brook Bar or with his family. Teddy was larger than life- always making people laugh with his wonderful sense of humor. He is survived by his loving wife Carol Lumley-Spock; his daughters Christine and son-in-law Brad McIntyre, Tara and son-in-law Bruce Walk, Kim and son-in-law Greg Robinson; and his grandchildren Liam, Evan and Logan. He is also survived by his beloved dogs Theo and Petie. Ted was preceded in death by his parents Frank Sr. and Helen (Shevrok) Spock. Visiting will be on Saturday, March 14, 2020 from 12-2 PM with a service at 1:30pm at Moore's Home For Funerals, 1591 Alps Rd, Wayne. In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory are requested to Godsdogsrescue.org, S.Flores St, San Antonio, TX 78205