Services
Vander Plaat Memorial Home
113 S Farview Ave
Paramus , NJ 07652
(201) 843-3100
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Vander Plaat Memorial Home
113 S Farview Ave
Paramus , NJ 07652
View Map
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Vander Plaat Memorial Home
113 S Farview Ave
Paramus , NJ 07652
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Jan. 31, 2020
10:30 AM
Vander Plaat Memorial Home
113 S Farview Ave
Paramus , NJ 07652
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, Jan. 31, 2020
11:00 AM
Our Lady of the Visitation R.C. Church
234 N. Farview Avenue
Paramus, NJ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Theodore Grundmann
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Theodore "Ted" Grundmann

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Theodore "Ted" Grundmann Obituary
Theodore "Ted" Grundmann

Paramus - Theodore "Ted" Grundmann, 90, of Paramus, passed away on Thursday, January 23, 2020. Before retiring, Ted worked for Trans World Airlines, JFK airport. He was a parishioner of Our Lady of the Visitation R.C. Church. Ted was the founder and manager of The Leatherneck Pipes and Drums and a past member of the Gooney Bird detachment of the Marine Corps League. Ted was a United States Marine Corps veteran who served our country proudly.

Cherished husband of the late Joan (nee Reynolds). Beloved father of Stephen Grundmann (Ret. NYPD Detective) and his wife Sherie (Ret. NYPD Sergeant) of Cresco, PA and Kathleen Sadler and her husband Jim of Brandon, FL. Treasured Grandfather of Daniel (Former 1st Lieutenant, US Army) (Stefanie) Palmer and Shannon Grundmann (Corporal, USMC) and Stephanie Grundmann (Lance Corporal USMC). Also survived by many loving nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends on Thursday, January 30, 2020 from 2:00 pm - 4:00 pm & 7:00 pm - 9:00 pm at the Vander Plaat Memorial Home 113 South Farview Avenue, Paramus, NJ. Funeral Service will be held at 10:30 am on Friday January 31, 2020 at Vander Plaat Memorial Home followed by an 11:00 am funeral mass at Our Lady of the Visitation R.C. Church, 234 N. Farview Avenue, Paramus, NJ. Interment George Washington Memorial Park, Paramus, NJ.

To leave an online condolence or for further information visit www.vanderplaat.com
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Theodore's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -