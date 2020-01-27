|
Theodore "Ted" Grundmann
Paramus - Theodore "Ted" Grundmann, 90, of Paramus, passed away on Thursday, January 23, 2020. Before retiring, Ted worked for Trans World Airlines, JFK airport. He was a parishioner of Our Lady of the Visitation R.C. Church. Ted was the founder and manager of The Leatherneck Pipes and Drums and a past member of the Gooney Bird detachment of the Marine Corps League. Ted was a United States Marine Corps veteran who served our country proudly.
Cherished husband of the late Joan (nee Reynolds). Beloved father of Stephen Grundmann (Ret. NYPD Detective) and his wife Sherie (Ret. NYPD Sergeant) of Cresco, PA and Kathleen Sadler and her husband Jim of Brandon, FL. Treasured Grandfather of Daniel (Former 1st Lieutenant, US Army) (Stefanie) Palmer and Shannon Grundmann (Corporal, USMC) and Stephanie Grundmann (Lance Corporal USMC). Also survived by many loving nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends on Thursday, January 30, 2020 from 2:00 pm - 4:00 pm & 7:00 pm - 9:00 pm at the Vander Plaat Memorial Home 113 South Farview Avenue, Paramus, NJ. Funeral Service will be held at 10:30 am on Friday January 31, 2020 at Vander Plaat Memorial Home followed by an 11:00 am funeral mass at Our Lady of the Visitation R.C. Church, 234 N. Farview Avenue, Paramus, NJ. Interment George Washington Memorial Park, Paramus, NJ.
