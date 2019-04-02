Services
Pizzi Funeral Home
120 Paris Avenue
Northvale, NJ 07647
(201) 767-3050
Memorial Gathering
Wednesday, Apr. 3, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:00 AM
St. Anthony's Shrine
36 West Nyack Rd
Nanuet, NJ
View Map
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Apr. 3, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Anthony's Shrine
36 West Nyack Rd
Nanuet, NJ
View Map
Norwood - Theodore J. Bleckman, 78, of Norwood, formerly of Dumont, passed away on Saturday, March 30, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Carol. Loving father of Ted and his girlfriend Kay of LaJolla, CA and Sandra of Norwood. Dearest brother of Barbara, Donald, Dorothy, Edith, Kathryn, Lloyd, Lois and Virginia and the late Arthur, Carol, Peggy and Robert. He was also a beloved uncle, brother-in-law and friend. Also survived by his beloved dog Tedi.

Ted was a US Army Veteran. He was a sales manager for Tri-State Computer Flooring in Cliffside Park. After retiring he enjoyed working at the Bergen County Golf Course in Rockleigh as a starter and a ranger.

The family will gather at St. Anthony's Shrine, 36 West Nyack Rd, Nanuet, NY at 9:30 AM on Wednesday. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 AM with interment to follow at St. Anthony's Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations to your local animal shelter in Ted's memory would be greatly appreciated.

www.pizzifuneralhome.com
