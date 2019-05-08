|
Clifton - Theodore "Ted" J. Kalinka, 83, of Clifton, passed away on May 6, 2019. Born and raised in Clifton, Ted is a proud alumnus of School # 13 and the Clifton High School. A US Army Veteran, he was a devoted member of the Clifton Masonic Lodge #203, and the Athenia Veterans Post, Clifton, where he previously served as Post Commander. Ted was the co-owner of Jon Construction Company, Paramus, where he worked as a Mason Contractor before retiring in 1990. He loved golf, bowling, and enjoyed many summers in Ortley Beach. Beloved husband for 57 years of Helene (Freeswick). Devoted father of Theodore Kalinka and his companion Lisa Isadore of Toms River, Daniel Kalinka of Clifton, and Timothy Kalinka and his wife Christine of Long Valley. Cherished Dziadziu of Tyler, Steven, Renee, Travis, Kevin, and Jacob. Loving brother of the late Sally Wyka, Alfred and Edwin Kalinka. Funeral Saturday 7:45 AM at the Shook Funeral Home, 639 Van Houten Ave., Clifton, and 9 AM at Ss. Peter and Paul's Polish National Catholic Church, Passaic. Interment, East Ridgelawn Cemetery, Clifton. Visiting Friday 4-8 PM at the funeral home. If desired, donations made in Ted's memory to either , , or to Autism Research Institute, www.autism.org , would be greatly appreciated. www.ShookFH.com