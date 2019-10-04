|
Theodore (Ted) J. Witkowski
Haskell - Theodore J. (Ted) Witkowski, age 77, of Haskell, on Wednesday October 2, 2019. Born and lived in Jersey City and Fairview before moving to Haskell sixteen years ago. He worked for Manhattan Stationary in New York and was an office manager for Allied Office Supply in Clifton retiring many years ago. Ted was an Army Reserve Veteran. "Pop Pop" enjoyed many hobbies but his greatest love was for his wife, children and grandchildren.
Beloved husband of Patricia (Calhoun) Witkowski of Haskell, loving father of Steven of Haskell, Brian and his wife Heather of Secaucus and Darlene of Haskell. Dear brother of Marilyn of Montague, N.J. and the late Lorraine. Loving Grandfather of Anthony, Caitlin, Marc, Evan and Alex.
Funeral Service Monday 9:30 AM at the D'Agostino Funeral Home, 881 Ringwood Avenue, Haskell followed by entombment at Madonna Mausoleum, Fort Lee. Visitation on Sunday from 1-5 PM.