Services
Riewerts Memorial Home, Inc.
187 South Washington Avenue
Bergenfield, NJ 07621-2987
(201) 384-0700
Visitation
Wednesday, Sep. 4, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Visitation
Wednesday, Sep. 4, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Resources
More Obituaries for Theodore Dowhan
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Theodore John Dowhan

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Theodore John Dowhan Obituary
Theodore John Dowhan

Bergenfield - Theodore John Dowhan 89 of Bergenfield passed away Saturday, August 31, 2019. Beloved husband of Linda. Devoted father of Stephen. Dear brother of the late Jean Basarab and Joseph Dowhan. Loving grandfather of Rachel and Eric and great grandfather of April, Lily, Brantley and Caleb. Also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. There will be a funeral service Thursday morning at Riewerts Memorial Home, 187 S. Washington Avenue, Bergenfield. NJ. Interment George Washington Memorial Park, Paramus. Visiting Wednesday 2-4 and 7-9pm. www.riewertsmemorialhome.com
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Theodore's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now