|
|
Theodore (Ted) Kiesewetter
Montclair - Theodore (Ted) Kiesewetter, 82, of Montclair, died peacefully on Friday, May 24, 2019, at home surrounded by his loving family.
Born in Seattle, WA, to Wilhelmina Louise Cambier and Estor Kiesewetter, Theo grew up in The Netherlands, returning to USA in 1954.
Ted enlisted and served in the US Navy, traveling to many ports and igniting a deep passion for places afar.
He graduated from San Francisco State University with a BA in International Business. He attended University de Lausanne in Switzerland, and worked as regional sales manager for Omark International in The Netherlands, requiring extensive world travel and his fluency in 5 languages.
Ted returned to The US, worked for Fischertechnik and ultimately founded International Playthings, Inc. (IPI). IPI was an importer and distributor of high quality educational childrens' toys from Europe, such as Sasha Dolls, Polistil, Ravensburger, Viking Toys, Quercetti and Solido. In later years, IPI also began manufacturing, requiring regular travel in Asia.
IPI grew from a small business in the garage of his home to a well known and highly respected international corporation. In retirement, he enjoyed travel, golf, photography, bird-watching, stimulating conversation and people of all walks of life. Even in retirement, a piece of his heart remained in the toy industry, where he was active until his death.
Ted will always remain a mentor to hundreds. He was a well-loved employer who guided many with respect, integrity and honesty. His word or a handshake was all that was needed to cement any deal. He never lost his cultural curiosity, lust for life and wonderful sense of humor.
He will be tremendously missed and never forgotten. We were privileged to have had him in our lives. He is survived by his wife, Laura Kiesewetter, two daughters, Jackie Kiesewetter and Anita Kiesewetter, two granddaughters, Briana Pagdon and Shannon Pagdon. His former spouse is Barbara Kiesewetter. Cremation services were private. A well-deserved Celebration of Life will be announced at a later date.
Donations in Ted's memory may be made to the Hospice organization of your choice, The YMCA of Montclair or The National Audubon Society.