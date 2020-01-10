Services
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Theodore L. Burzenski

Theodore L. Burzenski Obituary
Theodore L. Burzenski

Teaneck - Burzenski, Theodore L. "Ted" age 76, of Teaneck, formerly of Ridgefield, passed away on Tuesday, January 7th. Beloved husband of Lorraine (nee: Corvino), childhood sweethearts, together since the 8th grade. Loving brother of Joan Roos and the late Barbara Lannin and brother in law to Danny Corvino and Jack Lannin. Dear uncle of Suzanne, Elizabeth, Matthew, Eric, Gwen, Jason and the late Danny. For many years, Ted was the owner and operator of Ted Burzenski Wholesale Meats and later worked at Northern Valley high school as a Custodian. He will be dearly missed by all those who knew and loved him. Services for Ted were held privately by the family. For those desiring, memorial donations can be made to the John Theurer Cancer Center at Hackensack Hospital located at 92 2nd Street, Hackensack, NJ 07601.
Remember
