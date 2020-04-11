Resources
Theodore M. Bulson Jr.

Theodore M. Bulson Jr. Obituary
Theodore M. Bulson, Jr.

Las Vegas, NV - Theodore M. Bulson, Jr., age 83, longtime resident of Las Vegas, formerly from Moonachie NJ. Passed away on Friday April 10, 2020 after a long illness.

He is survived by his wife of 62 years Charlotte (Shwartz) Bulson Devoted father of Theodore M.Bulson III and Cindy, and his Daughter Terri. Dear brother of William Bulson, Also survived by six Grandchildren Caitlin, Jennifer, Stephanie, Theodore Melvin IV, Victoria and George and two Great Grandchildren, Lydia and Nathanael.

Services will be private in Las Vegas in lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate a donation to the First Presbyterian Church of Moonachie, 221 Moonachie Road Moonachie NJ 07074 were Theodore was an Elder.
