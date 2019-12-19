Services
Visitation
Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019
2:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Funeral
Monday, Dec. 23, 2019
10:15 AM
Funeral service
Monday, Dec. 23, 2019
11:30 AM
Theodore "Teddy" Marzocchi Obituary
Theodore "Teddy" Marzocchi

Elmwood Park - Theodore "Teddy" Marzocchi 73, of Elmwood Park formerly of Little Ferry and Hackensack passed away on Thursday, December 19, 2019. Born in Hackensack to the late Rosaria and Theodore Marzocchi, Sr. Before retiring,Teddy was a Supervisor of Parks for the City of Hackensack for thirty years. He was a member of the B.P.O.Elks Lodge in Ridgefield Park. Beloved husband of Adrienne (nee Diamond) Marzocchi. Devoted father of Melissa Mizzoni and her husband Rick. Loving grandfather of Tara, Nicole and Ricky Mizzoni. Also survived by his precious dog Harley. Funeral from Costa Memorial Home Boulevard and Central Ave. Hasbrouck Heights on Monday, December 23rd at 10:15 AM. Funeral Service at Garden of Memories in Washington Township at 11:30 AM. Visitation Sunday, December 22nd from 2-6 PM at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to the Bergen County Animal Shelter in Teterboro, NJ would be appreciated. CostaMemorialHome.com
