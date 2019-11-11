Services
Resources
More Obituaries for Theodore Oleschuk
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Theodore Oleschuk


1925 - 2019
Theodore Oleschuk Obituary
Theodore Oleschuk

Passaic - Theodore Oleschuk, 94, of Passaic passed away on November 10, 2019.

Born in Oltush, Polissia, Ukraine, Mr. Oleschuk emigrated from Ukraine to Canada in 1950, and then to Passaic in 1958, where he resided since. Prior to retirement in 1990, he had been employed as a supervisor with Pantasote, formerly located in Passaic, since 1958. He was a founding member of the Ukrainian Youth Association in emigration and past president of its local branches in Germany; Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada; and Passaic, NJ. He was also a member of its National Board in America. Mr. Oleschuk was past president of the Organization for the Defense of Four Freedoms for Ukraine, Passaic Branch and past president of its National Board. He was a member of the Ukrainian Congress Committee of America, Passaic Branch, past president and member of the Ukrainian Center in Passaic, a member of the Ukrainian Orthodox Holy Ascension Cathedral in Clifton, where he served on the Board and was a member of the Mykola Lysenko Choir. He was the past president and member of the Ukrainian American Freedom Foundation and a founding member of the Ukrainian Gift of Life, which sponsored operations for over three hundred children with congenital heart conditions.

Mr. Oleschuk was predeceased by his beloved wife Maria (nee Karpuk) Oleschuk on December 10, 2018; by his brother, Valentyn Oleschuk; a grandson, Christopher Oleschuk; and a son-in-law, Howard Wilke.

He is survived by his four children: Olyia Buckley and her husband, Robert, Peter Oleschuk and his wife, Dianne, Anne Wilke and Olena Lenczuk; ten grandchildren and many great-grandchildren.

Visiting will be Wednesday from 3-9pm at Bizub-Quinlan Funeral Home, 1313 Van Houten Avenue, Clifton. Parastas 7:30pm. Funeral Thursday 9:15am from the funeral home and 10:00am at St. Mary Protectress UO Church, 81 Washington Avenue, Clifton. Interment to follow at East Ridgelawn Cemetery, Clifton. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to the Ukrainian Four Freedoms Foundation Inc. either by giving your donation directly to the family or by mailing directly to 136 Second Avenue, Suite 301, New York, NY 10003. Please visit www.bizub.com for driving directions and online condolences.
