Theodore Paul MasottiSaddle River - Theodore Paul Masotti, 88, on May 18, 2020 of Saddle River. Beloved husband of Joan Boas Masotti. Loving father to Ted, Joseph and Samantha. Loving father-in-law to Suzanne and Susan. Adored grandfather of Ryan, Connar, Morgan, Kyle, Lucas, Sienna, Blake, Danielle, Michael and Ellen. Dear brother to Anna Marie, Alfred and Oscar. United States Army Veteran, parishioner at St. Gabriel's Church, and successful pharmacist and business owner for 35 years. Avid lover of sports, gardening, sailing and most of all spending time with his family and friends. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Funeral arrangements are being handled by Van Emburgh-Sneider-Pernice Funeral Home, Ramsey, NJ.