Deerfield Beach, FL - Theodore (Ted) Pfeufer, Age 82 of Deerfield Beach, FL, formerly of Dumont, NJ passed away on Wednesday, December 5, 2018, after a short illness.

Ted leaves behind his long-time beloved partner Patrice Mandaw, his children Tino and Angela Pfeufer, his siblings: Al and his wife Lois, Paul and his wife Margie, Andy and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his siblings, Donald, Carl, Evelyn and Michael.

Ted served in the Army and National Guard. He was a valued member of The Elks in Dumont, NJ. He retired in 1975 after an active work career.

Ted was a wonderful man who always had a smile on his face, and will be greatly missed by Patrice, his family and friends and all who knew him in Dumont and Florida.
