Macagna-Diffily-Onorato Funeral Home - Rutherford
41 Ames Avenue
Rutherford, NJ 07070
201-939-0098
Theodore Wyka
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 10, 2020
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Theodore R. Wyka


1945 - 2020
Wallington -

Theodore R. Wyka, age 75, of Wallington, NJ passed away on January 6, 2020.

Theodore was a retired truck driver with Preston Trucking Company in Harrison, NJ for many years. He was a United States Marine Veteran who served his country proudly.

Beloved husband of the late Lois Irene (nee Romaniello) Wyka who predeceased him in 2018. Devoted father of Steven Wyka, Joseph Wyka, Cynthia Wyka-Salvadore & her husband Lorenzo. Cherished Grandfather of Kaitlyn & Megan. Dearest brother of Patricia Marciniak, Barbara Pami, Arlene Wyka, Peter, Richard, & Steven Wyka. Also surviving are many nieces, nephews, & cousins.

Family & Friends will be received Friday Jan.10, 2020 from 7-9 PM at the Macagna Diffily Onorato Funeral Home 41 Ames Ave. Rutherford, NJ. Private Cremation to follow. In lieu of flowers donations may be made in his name to St. Jude Childrens Hospital 501 St Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105. www.macagnadiffily onoratofuneralhome.com.
