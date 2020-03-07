|
Theodore "Ted" S. Kissel
Allendale - Theodore "Ted" S. Kissel, 89, passed on Thursday, March 5, 2020 at home in Allendale. He was a devoted and loving husband to his childhood sweetheart and late wife Mary (Peacock). He was the beloved father of Ted Kissel, Jr., Mahwah, Molly Kissel Patrick (Doug) of Allendale, Kirstin Pillarella (Mark) of Center Valley, PA and Emily Kissel Lewis (Fred) of Lowell, MA. A loving grandfather: Kathryn, Julia and Megan Kissel, Christine and Daniel Patrick, Corinne and Luke Pillarella, and Erika and Mary Kate Lewis. Ted is survived by his sister Nancy Maur of Watertown, NY. He will join his brother William Kissel and sister Maebelle Shear in heaven. He was a member of the Guardian Angel Parish in Allendale. During the Korean War he served at Sampson Air Force Base. In 1955 he received a Bachelor of Science degree in finance and accounting from Syracuse University where he was a member of Sigma Alpha Epsilon. Ted joined General Electric then moved to ITT where he directed the largest data processing complex in the world, in Paramus. In 1969 he started his own data processing company, Universal Information Systems, Inc. He founded UNITEMP Temporary Personnel. He published a book, "Job Power, Money Power, a Practical Guide for Today's Woman". Ted loved boating, buying and restoring several 1930's Chris Craft boats and a 38' Cruiser aptly named the "Patriark". Ted and Mary loved to travel when they were not enjoying their home on Barnegat Bay. Visitation will be held on Sunday from 3-6 PM at Van Emburgh-Sneider-Pernice Funeral Home, 109 Darlington Ave, Ramsey. A funeral mass will be celebrated on Monday, March 9, 2020 at 10:30 AM at Guardian Angel RC Church in Allendale. Interment will follow at Maryrest Cemetery in Mahwah. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Ted's name to Several Sources Foundation, Inc, 300 Airmount Ave, Ramsey, NJ 07446 or Saint Joseph's School for the Blind, 761 Summit Ave, Jersey City, NJ 07307. Please send tributes, memories and condolences to vanemburghsneider.com.