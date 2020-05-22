Theodore Spencer Jadick
Paramus - Theodore Spencer Jadick died peacefully at the Harmony Village Assisted Living Home in Paramus, NJ on Sunday, May 10. Gramps, as he had become affectionately known by both family and friends, was born in Radburn, NJ on August 21, 1931.
Ted graduated from the Hotchkiss School, a proud member of the great class of 1949, and went on to Brown University where he graduated in 1953. Maybe more athlete than scholar, he was a three year varsity letterman in baseball, and he sustained a life long interest and participation in a variety of sports. At Brown he met the love of his life, Anne Kirk, who graduated from Pembroke College in 1953, and they were married in January 1954.
Ted was a proud and true Marine, serving in the Corps from 1953 till 1955 including being stationed in Japan in the aftermath of the Korean War. He had many great stories about hiking up Mount Fuji. He lived and breathed the 'Semper Fi' motto his entire life.
The center of Ted's life was his work and his family. After his military service, he landed at the Cannon Mills Company where he had a long and successful career in sales. Ted loved people, engaging with them and learning about their interests - he was a natural salesman. Post Cannon, Ted stayed in the business and thrived as an independent sales rep before hanging it up in 2015. He always loved being in the game and building relationships with others. Ted and Anne had four children - Ted, Jr. (Janet), Michael (Cristy), Elizabeth Lavin and Laurie Geiger (Michael) - to whom they were devoted and tremendous supporters. Over time there were eleven grandchildren and Gramps' enthusiasm for and interest in their activities and achievements, particularly sports-related, were the stuff of legend.
After a four year stint with Cannon in Seattle, Washington, Ted was transferred back to New York and the family settled in Franklin Lakes, NJ in the summer of 1962. That was home for 50+ years and Ted enjoyed many great friendships and activities centered around the Presbyterian Church at High Mountain and the Indian Trail Club. Ted and Anne were among the founding members of the church and they both served in a number of governance positions over many years. At the Club, Ted played a lot of competitive tennis and paddle tennis. Showing off his well-honed baseball skills, he was also an active participant in the men's summer softball league. Those games were always highly spirited and competitive affairs.
After vacationing on Nantucket with his family as a young man, the island became a cherished summer destination and second home for Ted and his family. He enjoyed nothing more than a round of golf at Miacomet - often with complete strangers - just another opportunity to get to know a new person. He became an original and longstanding member of the club. In second place was long walks with Anne, children and grandchildren with the family dogs at Tupancy Links.
Ted was predeceased by his mother, Virginia Spencer, his father, Michael Scott, his wife Anne, his son-in-law, John Lavin, and his grandson, Vlad Geiger. He is survived by his four children, ten grandchildren - Kate, Matthew, Sarah, Michael George (MG), Olivia, Andrew Scott, Alethea, Yuri, Ruslan and James - and his beloved sister, Carol Hanson of Princeton, NJ.
The family plans a memorial service at the Presbyterian Church at High Mountain when we will be able to gather together. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Ted's memory to The Presbyterian Church at High Mountain (Franklin Lakes, NJ), New Jersey Pandemic Relief Fund (njprf.org), or the Nantucket Conservation Foundation.
We have many great memories of Ted - he was a gentleman, a good friend who always put others' interests ahead of his own, a selfless and loving father who was fiercely loyal to and supportive of his family, and a caring person who believed in service and always looked for opportunities to help out his fellow man. Ted was loved and respected by all who knew him and he will be greatly missed.
Published in The Record/Herald News from May 22 to May 24, 2020.