Wanaque - Luciani, Theodore Ted. L., age 95, of Wanaque on Friday August 16, 2019. Born in Wanaque Theodore was a lifelong resident. He was a Wanaque Police Officer and also worked for the Pompton Lakes Post Office and retired from the N.Y.C. Postal Inspection Service as a Sergeant. He was a parishioner of St. Francis R.C. Church, Haskell where he was an usher, lector and member of the Knights of Columbus, also Cub Scout Leader for Troop 125 in St. Francis. He was a WWII Army Veteran, also a member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars James W. McCartney, Post 6765, American Legion, Haskell where he was in charge of running the local Boys State program, past president of the Wanaque Little League, Wanaque Borough Councilman and a member of the Wanaque Borough Fire Department for sixty nine years where he served as their chaplain. Beloved husband of the late Mary A. (Marcheselli) Luciani , loving father of Thomas Luciani and his wife Olympia of Wanaque and Lois Luciani Bonaceto and her husband Victor of Montville, dear brother of Florence Hartman of Succasunna, N.J. Cherished grandfather of Dominic, Joseph and Julia. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews. Theodore is predeceased by his brothers; Candido, Alfredo and Bruno and his sisters; Rose DiLaura and Gloria Pessolano. Ted was surrounded by his loving family while on a family vacation at the time of his death. Funeral from the D'Agostino Funeral Home 881 Ringwood Avenue, Haskell on Saturday 9:30am for a 10 am mass at St. Francis R.C. Church, Interment will follow at Mt. Calvary Cemetery, Butler . Visitation will be Friday from 4-8pm. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Wanaque Fire Department P.O. Box 336 Wanaque, N.J. 07465, James W. McCartney Post 6765 Veterans of Foreign Wars 409 Ringwood Avenue, Wanaque N.J. 07465 or American Legion 1109 Ringwood Avenue Haskell N.J. 07420.