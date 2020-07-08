1/1
Theodore Wolff
1935 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Theodore's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Theodore Wolff

Passaic - Theodore Wolff passed away on Wednesday July 8th, 2020.

He was much loved by his late wife Judith, his three daughters, his brothers and the entire Wolff family.

Ted was born in Brooklyn, NY on October 16th, 1935 and honorably served his country in the US Army. He will be remembered by all for his charm, wit, intelligence, striking good looks and devotion to his family.

The Funeral will be held Thursday July 9th at 2:00PM at Mount Judah Cemetery, 81-14 Cypress Avenue Ridgewood, NY 11385.

Shiva will be observed Friday 7/10 from 12PM to 8PM at 2892 Clark Avenue Oceanside, NY 11572.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Record/Herald News from Jul. 8 to Jul. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
9
Funeral
02:00 PM
Mount Judah Cemetery
Send Flowers
JUL
10
Shiva
12:00 - 08:00 PM
Send Flowers
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved