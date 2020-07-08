Theodore Wolff



Passaic - Theodore Wolff passed away on Wednesday July 8th, 2020.



He was much loved by his late wife Judith, his three daughters, his brothers and the entire Wolff family.



Ted was born in Brooklyn, NY on October 16th, 1935 and honorably served his country in the US Army. He will be remembered by all for his charm, wit, intelligence, striking good looks and devotion to his family.



The Funeral will be held Thursday July 9th at 2:00PM at Mount Judah Cemetery, 81-14 Cypress Avenue Ridgewood, NY 11385.



Shiva will be observed Friday 7/10 from 12PM to 8PM at 2892 Clark Avenue Oceanside, NY 11572.









