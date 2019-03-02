Services
Our Lady Queen of Peace Church
10 Franklin Pl.
North Arlington, NJ 07031
Funeral Mass
Monday, Mar. 4, 2019
10:00 AM
Queen of Peace Church
North Arlington , NJ
Theresa A. Colamedici

Theresa A. Colamedici Obituary
Theresa A. Colamedici

North Arlington - Theresa A. Colamedici, of North Arlington, NJ, Entered into eternal rest on Thursday, February 28th, 2019 at home. She was 93 years old.

She is survived by her loving brother Orazio and many nieces, nephews and cousins.

The funeral will be conducted from the Mulligan Funeral Home, 331 Cleveland Avenue, Harrison, NJ 07029 on Monday, March 4th, 2019. A Funeral Mass will be offered at Queen of Peace Church, North Arlington at 10:00am. Relatives and friends may visit on Sunday from 2:00pm to 6:00pm and Monday after 8:45am. Theresa's Interment will take place in Holy Cross Cemetery, North Arlington, NJ.

To read her complete obituary, or to send a condolence message to her family, please visit www.mulliganfh.com.
