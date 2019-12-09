Services
Barrett Funeral Home
148 Dean Dr
Tenafly, NJ 07670
(201) 568-8043
Visitation
Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Barrett Funeral Home
148 Dean Dr
Tenafly, NJ 07670
Funeral service
Friday, Dec. 13, 2019
10:00 AM
Barrett Funeral Home
148 Dean Dr
Tenafly, NJ 07670
Theresa A. Reilly Obituary
Theresa A. Reilly

Cresskill - REILLY, Theresa A. (nee Battles) of Cresskill, passed away on December 8, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Thomas Joseph. Devoted mother of Terry Yost and her husband Geoffrey, Thomas Reilly and his wife Janice, Margaret Reilly and John Reilly. Loving Gram of Karen, Tricia, Kim, Stacy, Kate, Patrick and T.J. Also survived by 8 great grandchildren. Theresa was a secretary at Bryan School in Cresskill. Visitation at the Barrett Funeral Home 148 Dean Dr., Tenafly on Thursday from 3-7 PM. Funeral Service Friday, 10 AM at the funeral home. Interment Mt. Carmel Cemetery, Tenafly. In lieu of flowers donations to Eva's Village (393 Main St., Paterson, NJ 07501) would be appreciated.
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
