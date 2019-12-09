|
Theresa A. Reilly
Cresskill - REILLY, Theresa A. (nee Battles) of Cresskill, passed away on December 8, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Thomas Joseph. Devoted mother of Terry Yost and her husband Geoffrey, Thomas Reilly and his wife Janice, Margaret Reilly and John Reilly. Loving Gram of Karen, Tricia, Kim, Stacy, Kate, Patrick and T.J. Also survived by 8 great grandchildren. Theresa was a secretary at Bryan School in Cresskill. Visitation at the Barrett Funeral Home 148 Dean Dr., Tenafly on Thursday from 3-7 PM. Funeral Service Friday, 10 AM at the funeral home. Interment Mt. Carmel Cemetery, Tenafly. In lieu of flowers donations to Eva's Village (393 Main St., Paterson, NJ 07501) would be appreciated.