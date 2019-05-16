Services
Aloia Funeral Home
180 Harrison Ave
Garfield, NJ 07026
(973) 340-7077
Funeral
Saturday, May 18, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Aloia Funeral Home
180 Harrison Ave
Garfield, NJ 07026
View Map
Service
Saturday, May 18, 2019
10:00 AM
Aloia Funeral Home
180 Harrison Ave
Garfield, NJ 07026
View Map
Resources
Theresa A. Sheridan

Theresa A. Sheridan Obituary
Theresa A. Sheridan

Elmwood Park - SHERIDAN, Theresa A. (nee Sarno), age 83, a lifelong resident of Elmwood Park, died on May 14, 2019. She was a homemaker, a parishioner of St. Leo's Church, past president of the Italian American Progressive Club, a member of the Board of Health for 3 years, the VFW Women's Auxiliary Post 5084 and the Democratic Club, all of Elmwood Park. She is survived by two loving children, Peter L. Sheridan and wife Patricia, and Theresa J. Sheridan, three cherished grandchildren, Katherine, Jessica (fiancé Richard Del Otero), and Jamie Sheridan, a dear brother, Louis Sarno, and her sweet dogs, Faith and Hope. She is predeceased by her parents, Katherine and Louis Sarno. Visiting Friday 4 to 8 pm. The funeral is Saturday, May 18, 2019, arriving at the Aloia Funeral Home at 9 am followed by a 10 am chapel service. Interment St. Nicholas Cemetery, Lodi, In lieu of flowers donations can be make to the Elmwood Park VFW Post 5084, 6 Veterans Pl, Elmwood Park, NJ, or Hope with Heart, 20 Smith Street, Waldwick, NJ. The Sheridan family is in the care of the Aloia Funeral Home, 180 Harrison Ave., Garfield (973-340-7077). Condolences/Directions visit aloiafuneral.com
